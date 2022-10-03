Let’s savor this week’s “5 to Try.”

Because we’re asking for readers’ picks for best Bloody Marys in Johnson County.

With its combination of vodka, tomato juice and whatever balance of hot sauce, horseradish, Worcestershire and pickles (plus whatever else you want to throw in, like olives or celery spears), Bloody Marys are always tongue-tingling treats.

And we want to know where in Johnson County you can find the best one.

Especially this time of year, when many restaurants and alehouses put on Bloody Mary bars on weekends to draw in crowds on Saturdays and Sundays to watch football.

We typically take recommendations up through Wednesday of each week.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

