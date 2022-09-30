Farewell, September! Let’s get you started for the first weekend of October.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 76, Low: 50. Pretty perfect day, with sun and clear skies.
Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 77, Low: 51, the good vibes continue with clear skies and moderate temps. Sunday, ☀️ High: 78, Low: 52, and another picture perfect day to round out a beautiful weekend, weather-wise.
Diversions
- Kick off your weekend with a live performance of “Always, Patsy, Cline” at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center’s indoor theatre tonight at 7:30 p.m. Performances run through Oct. 16. Tickets are $16.50.
- Grab your lawn chairs and a blanket and head to Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village for another Movie in the Park event. This time, they’re showing “Zootopia,” starting at sunset. Here’s more info.
- Give October a warm welcome by stuffing your own scarecrow and decorating pumpkins Saturday at the Scarecrow Festival in downtown Shawnee. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon alongside the city’s weekly farmers’ market. Find out more here.
- Tour dozens of the prettiest homes around the KC metro for free as part of the annual Fall Parade of Homes, which runs through Oct. 9. The tour includes many homes in Johnson County. See where to go.
- Take in some classic rock music while having some family fun Saturday at Merriam Drive Live in downtown Merriam. The event will include live music, kids games and adult beverages, from 2-8 p.m. Here are the deets.
Noteworthy
- The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas sent a letter to the city of Gardner Police Department alleging First Amendment rights violations. In the letter, the ACLU says a police officer threatened to arrest a volunteer political canvasser for violating a non-solicitation order, then pulled the canvasser over minutes after he drove away and gave him a traffic ticket. [Fox 4]
- The federal Drug Enforcement Administration hosted a daylong event at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center this week that brought together educators, health care professionals and families to speak about experiences in the fight against prescription opioid abuse and gave tips to keep people safe. [KMBC]
- The DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Overland Park is now valued at more than $30 million, according to data from Bloomberg, marking a nearly $9 million increase in its pre-pandemic valuation. [Kansas City Business Journal]
