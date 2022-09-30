A new plan has been offered for a block of duplexes just south of Ranch Mart South Shopping Center in Overland Park, and this time it appears to be one that has satisfied the neighborhood nearby.

Driving the news: Klover Architects has filed an application for rezoning that would allow multi-family homes along 95th Terrace in Overland Park, replacing mostly unoccupied duplexes there.

According to plans on file with the city, the “Villas at Ranchmart” calls for 19 units ranging from 1,715 to 1,863 square feet each.

The units would be in six separate buildings – five triplexes and one quadplex.

There would be 38 guest parking spots and each unit would have a two-car garage.

Background: The new plan differs from one filed two years ago that was adamantly opposed by residents in the neighborhood of single-family homes immediately to the south.

That plan, by developer EPC Real Estate Group, originally proposed a $55 million apartment project with 210 units in buildings targeted at adults over 55 years old.

The 11-acre project would have razed and developed the aging parking structure behind the shopping center, as well as the duplexes.

Neighbors objected to several aspects of that proposal, particularly the height of the buildings.

Because their homes were mostly single story and the neighborhood was downhill, they disliked the idea of apartments at the top of the hill being as tall as seven stories in some cases, and they asked for more of a buffer between the density of the apartments and their single- family homes.

Ultimately, the city council voted down the plan in January 2021.

What’s new: The new Ranch Mart South townhomes plan is not nearly as big as the apartment project. It’s limited to close to three acres and does not involve the parking garage.

The neighborhood has been quiet on the new plan.

There have been some meetings the past couple of months with developers, who have so far worked with the neighbors on their concerns, according to one resident. But a meeting this past Monday was only lightly attended.

What they’re saying: Larry Graham, who was active in the campaign against the earlier plan, said developers described the new Ranch Mart South plan of triplexes and quadplex as luxury townhomes and that the development seems to meet the neighborhood’s wishes about a lower density project near their homes.

“It’s what we requested, it’s well within what the ordinances allowed and it’s better than what we had the last time around,” Graham told the Post.

Neighbors had said the previous plan went counter to the city’s planning objectives.

“We’re going to watch them real close and follow it as it goes through planning and the city council,” he said.

Representatives from Klover did not respond to a request for comment.

What’s next for Ranch Mart South townhomes plan?

The item has been scheduled for the October 10 planning commission.

The city is taking online public comments on its website.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.