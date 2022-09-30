  Juliana Garcia  - Overland Park

Overland Park car fire at tiny pantry leaves child with burn injuries

A Thursday afternoon car fire at the Tiny Pantry Times, a homemade tiny pantry outside a home in Overland Park, left a child with burn injuries. Above, firefighters put out the fire. Image via OPFD Twitter.

A child is in the hospital with burn injuries following a car fire near a home’s front yard tiny pantry in Overland Park on Thursday afternoon.

What happened? The Overland Park Fire Department posted on Twitter that firefighters were called to the residence near 71st Street and Metcalf Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

  • Upon arrival, firefighters “reported heavy smoke and fire from a driveway, with three adults and one child out of the vehicle,” according to a news release on Twitter.
  • “The child was transported to an area hospital with burn injuries in stable condition,” according to the release.
  • While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the news release states the car stopped to visit the tiny pantry, which is known as the “Tiny Pantry Times” and is owned by Jennifer and Adam Parker, who live at the home.

Help from a high schooler: Jackson Hemenway, a Shawnee Mission South junior, said he was on his way to class at the district’s Center for Academic Achievement when he saw the fire.

  • When he didn’t see firetrucks or ambulances nearby, he tried to help.
  • Hemenway said he helped pull the child, who he says is a one-year-old, out of the car.
  • “I know that if I was in that situation, if my sisters had been in there, or if it was anyone I even knew slightly, I would want to do my best to help them out,” Hemenway said. “I thought it was something anyone should do. It was an obvious choice to help them.”

Where exactly? The Parkers’ homemade Tiny Pantry Times sits in their front yard just off 71st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Fundraiser for tiny pantry fire victims

An online fundraiser at GoFundMe has been created to raise funds for a mother and toddler involved in the fire, with the goal of raising $5,000.

  • As of Friday morning, more than $1,100 had been raised. A link to donate can be found here.
  • The fundraiser says the money will go towards covering the child’s medical bills and replacing some of the family’s belongings lost in the fire.

Key quote: “A young mother was hoping to get a fresh start on life until a tragic accident stopped everything,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Mom and her toddler, and their few belongings, got a ride to Tiny Pantry Times … to pick up a few necessities. While parked, a rapidly growing fire broke out in the car. She scrambled to free her child, but not before the toddler received a serious arm burn.”

