The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved raising the starting pay for deputy officers at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. County officials hope to reduce the number of vacancies in the sheriff’s office as a result of the pay bump.

What’s different: Under the newly-approved pay plan, deputies will generally have a new minimum hourly wage of $27.50, which amounts to an annual salary of $57,200.

This is more than $7,000 up from the Sheriff’s Office’s previous minimum salary of $49,939.

Deputies will also be able to work up to a maximum salary of $91,431 under the new plan, which includes annual “steps” of roughly 4% each year.

Temporary measures: In the immediate future, however, the minimum hourly pay for deputies will bump up to $28.50 — which applies to new hires and existing deputies.

Deputy County Manager Maury Thompson said this rate will remain in place until the Sheriff’s Office has 14 or fewer deputy vacancies.

In order to fund this raise, the Sheriff’s Office will forego other expenses that had previously been discussed on the county level — such as retention bonuses for existing deputies or sign-on bonuses for newly hired deputies.

The county's general reserve funds will cover costs for the pay increases.

How it got here: Discussion around raising the minimum salary for deputies most recently appeared as an agenda item at the county’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 15 — although the topic had been a common discussion point among residents and commissioners in previous weeks.

At the time, Sheriff Calvin Hayden cited a range of operational challenges within the department due to what he called “emergency” staffing levels.

As of Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office reported 65 total deputy vacancies out of roughly 680 total deputies in the sheriff’s office.

Some of the resulting operational impacts reported by the office include reduced community policing and increased mandatory overtime.

What they’re saying: Before the board took a final vote, Commissioner Michael Ashcraft said he hopes the change can adequately address the local impacts of nationwide law enforcement shortages.