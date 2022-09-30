Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Listing your home in the next year? Take listing photos now

Whether you are planning on listing your home in the next week or in the next year, the best time to take your home’s listing photos is right now. As fall approaches us in Kansas City, you will start to see the leaves change and fill the landscape with stunning colors. Today’s buyers typically start their home search online, making it very important to have photos that are eye-catching. Use the time right now to think about taking your listing photos to have a great first impression of your home, even if you only get exterior shots done.

Don’t underestimate the power of what fall colors can bring to your listing photos. Curb appeal is everything, and during the fall months you can take advantage of the gold, yellow, and orange colors that come with mums, pumpkins, and gourds. Fall foliage can make your property look inviting and you want to be able to catch the eye of a potential buyer in just one look.

Not only will the fall foliage enhance your listing photos, but the aroma of fall scented décor and candles will create a welcoming presence during a showing. Being able to envision yourself living inside of the home as you walk through it is very important and you want to give that opportunity to each buyer during a showing.

Be sure to take every opportunity you can to enhance your listing photos by preparing your home and scheduling the photographer in the next couple of weeks. When you list your home this winter, you will thank yourself for having impressive exterior shots of your home already taken and ready to be put to good use.