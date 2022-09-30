AdventHealth South Overland Park celebrates first anniversary

One year ago, the 193,000 square-foot hospital at AdventHealth South Overland Park opened its doors to patients. The facility quickly became a vital part of the southern Johnson County community and is now a vibrant health care destination where team members help patients enhance wellness in body, mind and spirit.

October 7 marks the official one-year anniversary of AdventHealth South Overland Park, located in the BluHawk Development at 165th and Antioch. In the midst of a health pandemic, the facility opened with an emergency department, medical/surgical services, a birth center with a Level II NICU, outpatient diagnostic cardiology, imaging services and inpatient dialysis.

“Our team did an amazing job at successfully opening a full-service hospital during the pandemic and one of the most challenging labor markets we’ve seen in decades,” said Chief Executive Officer Alan Verrill, MD. “The launch of AdventHealth South Overland Park required the dedication and expertise of every team member working together to meet the needs of our community. The team knew our vision and responded with a level of nimbleness and cooperation I’ve rarely seen, allowing us to provide increasingly complex levels of care to our patients.”

Since opening, AdventHealth South Overland Park has continued to grow adding intensive care services, a cath lab for advanced heart care, inpatient hospice, a GI lab, tele-neurology/stroke care, EMS services and bariatric surgery.

During the past year, the hospital has seen dramatic increases in emergency visits, surgeries and births, which has been a clear indication of the desire for AdventHealth’s brand of whole person care in southern Johnson County and the surrounding communities.

Chief Nursing Officer Monica Natzke is proud of the team’s ability to provide care for so many people within the first year.

“We have the most amazing team members who’ve made it possible for us to open a new hospital and service a new community,” said Natzke. “Our team has exceeded my expectations and I am excited to continue to grow our services to help our community.”

Join AdventHealth South Overland Park this weekend at the Apple Festival to celebrate its first anniversary. Bring your family on Sunday, October 2 from 1 to 4 pm for a free event with apple treats, Mix 93.3 music, face painting, balloon art, a petting zoo, a bounce house and more. AdventHealth South Overland Park is located at 7820 West 165th Street, Overland Park, Kansas. Learn more at AdventHealthKC.com/SouthOP.