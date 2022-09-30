5 to Try: Post readers pick the best soup in Johnson County 🍜

It’s officially fall in Johnson County, and as temperatures finally get cooler, it’s almost time for a fall and winter staple.

As such, we asked Post readers this week to give us their best places to stop for soup in Johnson County for this week’s edition of “5 to Try.” And they delivered.

From classics like tomato and French onion to richer flavors like broccoli cheddar and lobster bisque, you’re sure to find a tasty way to keep warm on this list.

Here are the soups that made the cut among Post readers.

Café Provence (Prairie Village)

Located in the Prairie Village Shops, Café Provence comes highly recommended by readers, particularly for its French onion soup, which contains bacon, gruyere and croutons.

The French restaurant just celebrated 20 years. It first opened at 3936 W. 69th Terrace in 2001.

Café Provence also offers items a range of salads, seafood dishes and desserts in addition to their soups. Customers can also find some of these items at their second Prairie Village restaurant, the French Market.

The restaurant is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and open for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bristol Seafood Grill (Leawood)

Bristol Seafood Grill has already established itself as a favorite among Post readers for its seafood and appetizers. But as for soup, readers go for the lobster bisque.

Bristol opened at Leawood’s Town Center Plaza in 1996, after initially opening at Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza.

The restaurant also offers a spicy creole gumbo as well as lobster rolls, fried calamari, jumbo crab cakes and lobster mac and cheese.

Located at 5400 W. 119th St., Bristol Seafood Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Gert’s Grille (Overland Park)

Among readers’ soup favorites are the bread bowl at Gert’s Grill. Customers can choose from a couple soups to partake in the bread bowl.

“Some of my favorites are the Wisconsin cheddar on top of cream of potato or cheesy broccoli soup,” said Post reader Peg Fach. “Their tomato soup is one of the best also.”

Customers can also make it a combo and add half of a sandwich to their soup choice — some of the options for which include smoked turkey, chicken salad, and grilled peanut butter and jelly.

Gert’s Grille operates at 12018 College Blvd., in the College Square Shopping Center. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Mr. Gyro’s (Multiple locations)

Soup’s up at Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry. Readers love the restaurant’s lemon chicken orzo soup, but the menu also features lentil soup as well as feta burgers, Greek quesadillas and hummus and pita.

Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry has a number of locations across Johnson County, including two in Overland Park, one in Leawood and one in Olathe.

The Greek restaurant also made the top list among Post readers for the best Middle Eastern food in Johnson County.

Mr. Gyro’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

KC Thai (Overland Park)

Thai soups are also a top pick for readers, particularly those at KC Thai at 12250 W. 135th St., just west of the St. Andrews Golf Club.

The restaurant serves a number of Thai soups, in addition classic Thai dishes like pad Thai, yellow curry and pineapple fried rice.

Post reader Katie Hough specifically recommended KC Thai’s Tom Kha soup.

“It’s like traditional Thai Tom Yum soup, with a lime and lemongrass broth, tomato, onion, mushroom, and cilantro, with the added bonus of coconut milk to make it creamy and a little sweet,” Hough said. “I highly recommend giving it a try!”

KC Thai is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.