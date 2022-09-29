Your Insurance: These vehicles are the most vulnerable to theft, is yours on this list?

In this article, we’ll share a list of the most stolen vehicles as well as discuss some simple ways to avoid being the victim of a vehicle theft. According to the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety), luxury vehicles and sports cars usually rank the highest on their “most-stolen” list. Vehicles from Hyundai and Kia however are making an appearance in the top 20, mostly due to the lack of engine immobilizers in some models.

What vehicles are on the list?

The following are the top stolen vehicles for model years 2019 through 2021:

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Dodge Charger HEMI Infiniti Q50 Dodge Challenger Land Rover Range Rover four-wheel drive Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD Nissan Maxima Kia Rio Dodge Charger Honda Accord BMW X7 4WD Chrysler 300 Kia Sportage Ram 3500 crew cab LWB 4WD Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4WD Kia Sportage 4WD Ford F-250 SuperCrew 4WD Honda CR-V Dodge Durango 4WD Hyundai Accent

What are some ways to prevent vehicle theft?

The National Insurance Crime Bureau recommends the following steps to keep your vehicle from being involved in a theft.

Always lock car doors when stepping away from the vehicle, even it’s just for a few seconds or at a gas pump.

Close the windows completely.

Park in a well-lit area if possible.

Device such as alarms, brake and wheel locks can help deter thieves.

In the Kansas City Metro area in particular, local police agencies reinforce simply locking your car door and making sure you are not leaving your car running in the driveway to warm up in cold weather. Surprisingly, that practice may result in a citation in some cities.

If your vehicle did not come standard with an immobilizer device, aftermarket options like smart keys or engine cut-offs can also be installed.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us for an insurance portfolio review and to make sure you are covered from vehicle thefts.