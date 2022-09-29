  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Thursday, Sept. 29

Your daily planner image.

Kids had fun scooting down the giant slide at Shawnee Great Grillers BBQ last week. Photo via city of Shawnee.

Good morning! Welcome to the near end of September. Here’s a quick update on what’s happening in and around Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 72, Low: 47. Sunny skies with a light breeze out of the southeast, bringing gusts as high as 20 mph.

Diversions

  • Keith Urban is performing at 7 p.m. tonight at the T-Mobile Center. Tickets here.
  • Matthew Maxey of DEAFinitely Dope performs on stage at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Polsky Theatre at the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College. Tickets here.
  • UMKC Conservatory is presenting the UMKC Cantate Choral Invitational at 7 p.m. tonight in Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center. Tickets here.

Public Agenda

  • The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. today with plans to consider pay increases for the sheriff’s deputies. Full agenda here.

Noteworthy

  • Overland Park now has a defibrillator available 24-7 at Thompson Park. City officials say the new “SaveStation” is the first defibrillator that’s easily accessible to the public in Overland Park. [KCTV]
  • Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has endorsed Mike Kelly in his campaign for Johnson County Commission Chair. [Twitter]
  • Overland Park has ranked as the seventh friendliest city in the nation for those with disabilities. [WIBW]

