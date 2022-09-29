Your daily planner: Thursday, Sept. 29

Good morning! Welcome to the near end of September. Here’s a quick update on what’s happening in and around Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 72, Low: 47. Sunny skies with a light breeze out of the southeast, bringing gusts as high as 20 mph.

Diversions

Keith Urban is performing at 7 p.m. tonight at the T-Mobile Center. Tickets here.

Matthew Maxey of DEAFinitely Dope performs on stage at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Polsky Theatre at the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College. Tickets here.

performs on stage at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Polsky Theatre at the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College. Tickets here. UMKC Conservatory is presenting the UMKC Cantate Choral Invitational at 7 p.m. tonight in Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center. Tickets here.

Public Agenda

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. today with plans to consider pay increases for the sheriff’s deputies. Full agenda here.

