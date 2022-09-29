Your daily planner: Thursday, Sept. 29

Good morning! Welcome to the near end of September. Here’s a quick update on what’s happening in and around Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 72, Low: 47. Sunny skies with a light breeze out of the southeast, bringing gusts as high as 20 mph.
Diversions
- Keith Urban is performing at 7 p.m. tonight at the T-Mobile Center. Tickets here.
- Matthew Maxey of DEAFinitely Dope performs on stage at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Polsky Theatre at the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College. Tickets here.
- UMKC Conservatory is presenting the UMKC Cantate Choral Invitational at 7 p.m. tonight in Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center. Tickets here.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. today with plans to consider pay increases for the sheriff’s deputies. Full agenda here.
Noteworthy
- Overland Park now has a defibrillator available 24-7 at Thompson Park. City officials say the new “SaveStation” is the first defibrillator that’s easily accessible to the public in Overland Park. [KCTV]
- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has endorsed Mike Kelly in his campaign for Johnson County Commission Chair. [Twitter]
- Overland Park has ranked as the seventh friendliest city in the nation for those with disabilities. [WIBW]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.