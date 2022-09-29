Shawnee man injured in rollover crash on K-10 in Lenexa

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Shawnee man was seriously injured in a rollover crash late Wednesday afternoon in Lenexa.

In the highway patrol’s online crash log, troopers say at 4 p.m., a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix was westbound on Kansas Highway 10 west of Cedar Creek Parkway when the driver lost control and went off the highway to the right.

The vehicle rolled and came to a stop in the ditch.

K-10 in that area marks the city line between Lenexa and Olathe, to the south of the highway.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the driver was thrown from the car as it rolled, and he was found approximately 100 feet from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as a 20-year-old Shawnee man, was transported in critical condition to Overland Park Regional Medical Center by a Johnson County Med-Act ambulance.

Troopers say that the man was not wearing a seat belt.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Firefighters and police officers from Lenexa and Olathe responded to the scene to assist Johnson County Med-Act and the highway patrol.

Troopers closed the right lane of westbound K-10 as they investigated the crash. That lane reopened shortly before 6 p.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.