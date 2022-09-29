Heart to Heart International, a Lenexa-based disaster relief organization, is sending medical crews and pre-packaged hygiene kits to Florida following the landfall of Hurricane Ian on the state’s western coast Wednesday.

State of play: Ian came ashore near Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, packing winds of nearly 150 miles per hour, making it one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever strike Florida.

Downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday, Ian was still cutting a devastating swath through northern Florida and heading towards Georgia and South Carolina.

Damage assessments are ongoing, but state and federal emergency response officials are anticipating “catastrophic” impacts from the storm.

Driving the news locally: Heart to Heart, which routinely responds to natural disasters and crisis situations in the U.S. and around the world, has sent a mobile medical unit — essentially a “doctor’s office on wheels,” according to officials— to Florida, and has stocked thousands of pre-packaged hygiene kits to disburse to Floridians impacted by the storm.

The mobile medical unit began driving from Lenexa to Florida at 8 a.m. Thursday morning and is expected to stay in the hurricane-impacted region through at least next week.

A Heart to Heart advanced team arrived in Florida Tuesday before Ian made landfall and began assessing where exactly the organization could provide services.

Key quote: “We’ve all watched the news, heartbroken and worried for people who we don’t know and just wishing there was a way to help,” said Suzy Kinner, a volunteer who is driving Heart to Heart’s mobile medical unit to Florida. “That’s why I volunteered. I had this opportunity, and I want to help, step up and do something.”

Details: Volunteers spent Wednesday morning packaging up to 10,000 hygiene kits at Heart to Heart’s Lenexa warehouse.

The kits include basic hygiene supplies, including toothbrushes, shampoo and wash cloths.

“When you have to suddenly flee your home and are in a shelter, if you’re hot, sweaty and dirty, you feel pretty miserable,” said Dan Neal, Heart to Heart’s vice president of operations. “Being able to clean yourself up makes you feel so much better.”

Some boxes of hygiene kits were packed into the mobile medical unit that left Thursday morning.

Thousands more hygiene kits are on standby in Lenexa, ready to be shipped out to Florida if needed, Neal said.

How you can help Heart to Heart’s Hurricane Ian response

Heart to Heart is seeking volunteers to help assemble hygiene kits at its Lenexa warehouse, 11550 Renner Blvd.