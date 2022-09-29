Bridge to Fit: When is the perfect time to workout?

The ANSWER is….

The time you feel you can consistently commit to.

The less change or variability in your training schedule, the better. If you work out at a consistent time, you will be more likely to commit.

Having a contingency plan—just in case something happens—is important to maintain your fitness rhythm too.

At BridgeFit, our most consistent members are often training in the morning.

This happens for two reasons:

There are fewer meetings, family events, and other life stuff in the morning. If you miss your workout in the morning, there are more options that same day to make up the workout (compared to people who work out at night).

Fitting in fitness and healthy habits can be challenging with a busy schedule. This is why one of our goals with members, whatever their habits outside or inside the gym, is to make it as easy as possible to implement fitness into their life. This is the secret to sticking with habits and making sustainable progress.

This will be different for everyone. What works for a mom of four young kids will look different for someone who is single with no kids. This is why BridgeFit believes in a personalized approach to plans inside and outside the gym.

If you are unsure where to start, or you are struggling to find a plan that doesn’t waste your time or isn’t sustainable, click here to sign-up for a FREE Week of Personal Training. We can find a fitness and health plan that fits your body and your life.