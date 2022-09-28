Nolan Sunderman will leave his job as Shawnee city manager on November to take a position in another city in the Kansas City area, he confirmed to the Post on Tuesday.

Driving the news: On Monday, Sunderman told Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler between two regularly scheduled city council meetings and emailed councilmembers that he would be leaving the job he’s held for the past four years, with his last day to be Nov. 1.

Key quote: “It was a difficult decision for me,” he said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working and living here in Shawnee.”

More details: His letter, addressed to Mayor Distler, said his departure might give councilmembers the chance to fulfill their “separate vision” for the city.

In his resignation letter, Sunderman cited the community vision plans for Shawnee’s future that include the comprehensive plan and Imagine Shawnee strategic vision plan.

Working on them “is an experience I both appreciate and cherish,” he wrote. “I truly believe these documents tell the story and give you, the City Council and staff, a roadmap to make Shawnee the best it can be.”

What else he said: “However, it has shown, the current governing body has a different path and vision for the future for Shawnee. My resignation will provide an opportunity for you to identify someone to fulfill your own separate vision.”

Zooming out: Sunderman praised city staff and the accomplishments and awards the city has garnered through the years, including the accreditation of the fire, parks and recreation, public works and police departments.

He pledged to spend his last month working on a smooth transition.

Background: Sunderman has been city manager since early 2018, when he was promoted after serving as assistant city manager the previous two years.

Distler said Sunderman leaves on a strong footing, according to a news release from the city.

“We are thankful to Nolan for his more than six years of service to the City of Shawnee. His vision for our community is something that will resonate and help guide us as we move forward through this season of change,” Distler said. “I am confident the governing body and staff will work together to make sure the City continues on a positive path.”

What happens next with Shawnee city manager?

An interim city manager will be appointed while the search begins for a new city manager.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.