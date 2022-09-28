Post candidate forums ahead of fall elections begin tonight

The Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post’s series of forums for the candidates running to represent Johnson Countians in this fall’s elections commence tonight.

Editor Kyle Palmer will moderate a forum for candidates running for Kansas House of Representatives districts in the Blue Valley area this evening at Village Presbyterian Church on Antioch (14895 Antioch Road,Overland Park). The program will begin at 6 p.m. and end by 8:15 p.m.

You can find full details via the Facebook Event listing here.

Additional forums include:

An event for the Johnson County Board of Commissioners candidates , including the candidates for County Chair, to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art on the campus of Johnson County Community College (12345 College Blvd., Overland Park). You can find full details on that event here.

An event for the candidates running for Kansas House of Representatives districts in the Shawnee Mission area to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Shawnee Civic Center (13817 Johnson Drive, Shawnee). You can find details on that event here.

The Post has organized these forums for more than a decade now to give voters a chance to hear the candidates talk about the issues that are most important to average Johnson County residents.

“So often, campaign coverage is focused on whatever issue the political parties or power brokers bring to the fore,” said Post Publisher Jay Senter. “But those issues are often very different from what average residents care about. We work hard to get readers’ input on the things that matter most to them each election season and organize these forums to get the candidates on the record.”

If you have a topic you’d like to hear the candidates discuss ahead of election day, please email us your suggestion here.