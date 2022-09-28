  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

OMO Japanese Ramen & Sushi opens on Ward Parkway across from Prairie Village

OMO Japanese Ramen & Sushi is now open on Ward Parkway.

The spicy tuna and salmon rolls as part of OMO Japanese Ramen & Sushi's lunch roll special. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

OMO Japanese Ramen & Sushi restaurant is now open for business along Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Mo., just across the street from Leawood and Prairie Village, a short jump for sushi lovers in northeast Johnson County.

Where exactly? It is located at 8430 Ward Parkway, at the Ward Parkway Plaza shopping center.

  • That’s right across State Line Road, near the Ward Parkway Center shopping mall.
  • OMO’s owners declined multiple requests for comment for this story.

The menu: OMO’s menu selection includes a variety of ramen and sushi, as stated in the name of the restaurant.

  • There are house rolls, fresh rolls, fried and baked rolls, vegetarian and cooked rolls on the menu.
  • These include California rolls, spicy tuna rolls, a crunch roll and more.
  • There are seven options for ramen, udon and stir fry on the menu including tonkotsu ramen, yakisoba and miso ramen.
  • For customers who don’t want ramen or sushi, there are also rice and salad options on the menu.
  • The restaurant features both a lunch and dinner menu, which include box combinations.
  • A full menu can be found online here.
OMO opens near Prairie Village
OMO Japanese Ramen & Sushi is now open for lunch and dinner just across the street from Prairie Village. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

More about OMO Japanese Ramen & Sushi on Ward Parkway

OMO, located near Ward Parkway Center, is open six days a week.

  • Customers can dine here from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
    OMO is closed on Tuesdays.
  • The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

What they’re saying: “Absolutely awesome food for a pretty good price,” Google reviewer Sierra K. wrote. “The tonkotsu ramen was super yummy and the broth was rich and flavorful. The food was so good that I came back later that week for sushi! Their sushi is also really delicious and very well priced. Great vibes and a cute place for date night! Highly recommend!”

