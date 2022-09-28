OMO Japanese Ramen & Sushi restaurant is now open for business along Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Mo., just across the street from Leawood and Prairie Village, a short jump for sushi lovers in northeast Johnson County.
Where exactly? It is located at 8430 Ward Parkway, at the Ward Parkway Plaza shopping center.
- That’s right across State Line Road, near the Ward Parkway Center shopping mall.
- OMO’s owners declined multiple requests for comment for this story.
The menu: OMO’s menu selection includes a variety of ramen and sushi, as stated in the name of the restaurant.
- There are house rolls, fresh rolls, fried and baked rolls, vegetarian and cooked rolls on the menu.
- These include California rolls, spicy tuna rolls, a crunch roll and more.
- There are seven options for ramen, udon and stir fry on the menu including tonkotsu ramen, yakisoba and miso ramen.
- For customers who don’t want ramen or sushi, there are also rice and salad options on the menu.
- The restaurant features both a lunch and dinner menu, which include box combinations.
- A full menu can be found online here.
More about OMO Japanese Ramen & Sushi on Ward Parkway
OMO, located near Ward Parkway Center, is open six days a week.
- Customers can dine here from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
OMO is closed on Tuesdays.
- The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
What they’re saying: “Absolutely awesome food for a pretty good price,” Google reviewer Sierra K. wrote. “The tonkotsu ramen was super yummy and the broth was rich and flavorful. The food was so good that I came back later that week for sushi! Their sushi is also really delicious and very well priced. Great vibes and a cute place for date night! Highly recommend!”
