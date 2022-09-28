OMO Japanese Ramen & Sushi restaurant is now open for business along Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Mo., just across the street from Leawood and Prairie Village, a short jump for sushi lovers in northeast Johnson County.

Where exactly? It is located at 8430 Ward Parkway, at the Ward Parkway Plaza shopping center.

That’s right across State Line Road, near the Ward Parkway Center shopping mall.

OMO’s owners declined multiple requests for comment for this story.

The menu: OMO’s menu selection includes a variety of ramen and sushi, as stated in the name of the restaurant.

There are house rolls, fresh rolls, fried and baked rolls, vegetarian and cooked rolls on the menu.

These include California rolls, spicy tuna rolls, a crunch roll and more.

There are seven options for ramen, udon and stir fry on the menu including tonkotsu ramen, yakisoba and miso ramen.

For customers who don’t want ramen or sushi, there are also rice and salad options on the menu.

The restaurant features both a lunch and dinner menu, which include box combinations.

A full menu can be found online here.

More about OMO Japanese Ramen & Sushi on Ward Parkway

OMO, located near Ward Parkway Center, is open six days a week.

Customers can dine here from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

OMO is closed on Tuesdays. The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

What they’re saying: “Absolutely awesome food for a pretty good price,” Google reviewer Sierra K. wrote. “The tonkotsu ramen was super yummy and the broth was rich and flavorful. The food was so good that I came back later that week for sushi! Their sushi is also really delicious and very well priced. Great vibes and a cute place for date night! Highly recommend!”