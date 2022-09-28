Candace Louise “Candy” (Peak) Lafferty, 73, of Overland Park, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on September 22, 2022, after a brief but valiant battle with glioblastoma.

Candy was born on August 5, 1949, to F.W. “Bud” and Margaret “Peggy” Peak in Kansas City, Mo. After graduating from Oak Park High School in 1967, she went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in French from Southwest Missouri State. Her linguistic skills and international travel experience led to a job in the International Bond department at Commerce Bank.

In 1976, Candy met Thomas Edwin “Tom” Lafferty during a work bowling league. Candy and Tom married soon after. She worked on page layouts for the Kansas City Star until committing to her true calling as mother to her 3 children, Patrick Thomas, Kevin Michael and Shannon Elizabeth.

Candy was a natural mother, both to her own kids and to anyone ever in need of love and support. Every person in her empathic presence felt important, valued, and safe. Generations of lifelong friends were by her side to the very end.

Candy’s intellectual curiosity was boundless. She was a beloved member of her community and served in every level of PTA while her kids were in the Shawnee Mission School District. She was a voracious reader and crossword puzzle fiend. A lover of music, she found immense joy in playing the classics loud in the house and even louder in the car with the windows open.

Baking was her love language and gift-giving her preferred creative medium. To know Candy was to receive unexpected gifts and delicious treats just because she cared. Her capacity to show love was limitless.

Candy was preceded in death by her sister, Pam (Peak) Hardesty and her parents, Bud and Peggy Peak. She is survived by her husband, Tom; her children, Patrick, Kevin (Collin), Shannon (Adam); brother, Tim Peak; many nieces, nephews, and so many friends that became like family.

Remembering, honoring Candace Lafferty

A memorial gathering will be held at McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel on Oct. 1, 2022 from 12-3 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kansas City Hospice House, an organization doing phenomenal service in the Kansas City community and the place Candy was finally able to rest after such an exhausting battle.

If you would rather donate to an organization close to her heart, please consider: SAFE HOME, Harvesters, Kansas City G.I.F.T., Shawnee Community Services or World Central Kitchen.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcgilleyhoge.com for the Lafferty family.