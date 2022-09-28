  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Land of Paws pet boutique in Prairie Village closes after 28 years, Leawood store stays open

Land of Paws, a longtime pet store in Prairie Village's Corinth Square, is permanently closed after 28 years. Photo via Land of Paws Facebook page.

After 28 years of serving Prairie Village, the Land of Paws pet store at Corinth Square is officially closed.

What happened? One of the shop’s longtime owners retired, according to a July Facebook Post.

  • A sign on the door at Land of Paws at 4021 Somerset Drive notifies customers that the store is closed.
  • It’s website, which is under construction, also notes the Corinth Square location’s closure.
  • The Facebook post says the Corinth Square location merged with the Deer Creek location in south Leawood off W. 135th Street.

What they said: “We are closing our Corinth Square location,” the current Land of Paws website reads. “Thank you for your loyalty and the honor of being your neighborhood pet boutique and grooming salon for the past 28 years. We look forward to continuing to serve you at our Deer Creek location and on our new website launching soon!”

A sign on the front of the door at the Corinth Square location indicates Land of Paws will remain open in Leawood. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Land of Paws stays open in Leawood

The pet store is maintaining its Leawood location, despite closing up shop in Prairie Village.

  • Land of Paws loyalists can still get their pet needs taken care of at the south location.
  • The address for the Land of Paws South location at Deer Creek is 6772 W. 135th Street.
  • This location is about a 20 minute drive away from the Corinth Square location.

More about Land of Paws

  • Land of Paws has been a mainstay for pet owners in Johnson County for decades, billing itself as “one of KC’s original pet boutiques.”
  • The shop has many loyal customers, evidenced by the fact that it was one of the top vote-getters in the Pet Groomer category in the Post’s first-ever “Best of Johnson County”  this year.
  • The shop calls itself an “upscale pet boutique” offering “stylish products” for dogs and cats, including doggie bandanas, chew toys, fresh-made treats and sports-themed clothing.

