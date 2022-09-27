Good morning, Johnson County! Welcome to a fresh new day. Start your morning with a rundown of what’s going on around here.
Forecast: 🌤 High: 80, Low: 47. Sunny skies with a light breeze from the north, and clear skies in the evening.
Diversions
- Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center continues its Art & Identity Art History Lecture Series with Identity in Language, a journalism-based lecture from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight. Registration is required in advance.
- The Cult performs at 7 p.m. tonight at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
Public Agenda
- The Leawood Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. tonight, with plans to consider a special use permit for a sports court at a private residence near 83rd and Lee, as well as final plans for both the Ironhorse Golf Clubhouse at Bell and Mission as well as Gardens of Villagio at 137th and Roe. Agenda here.
- The Lenexa City Council meets in committee at 7 p.m. tonight, with plans to discuss renaming the Indian Trails Aquatic Center. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
- The first few weeks of legal sports betting saw high interest from people in Kansas but decades ago, placing a bet involved a whole network of shady characters. [KCUR]
- The 10th Judicial Nominating Committee is seeking out nominees to fill one district judge vacancy and two district magistrate judge vacancies in Johnson County. [Fox 4]
- A tax cut plan introduced by Kansas House Democrats in Topeka Monday would reduce residential property assessment rates from 11.5% to 9%, finance a statewide property tax reduction fund and raise residential property exemptions from the state mill levy that funds public schools. [Kansas Reflector]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.