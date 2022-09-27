Good morning, Johnson County! Welcome to a fresh new day. Start your morning with a rundown of what’s going on around here.

Forecast: 🌤 High: 80, Low: 47. Sunny skies with a light breeze from the north, and clear skies in the evening.

Diversions

Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center continues its Art & Identity Art History Lecture Series with Identity in Language, a journalism-based lecture from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight. Registration is required in advance.

Lecture Series with Identity in Language, a journalism-based lecture from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight. Registration is required in advance. The Cult performs at 7 p.m. tonight at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.

Public Agenda

The Leawood Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. tonight, with plans to consider a special use permit for a sports court at a private residence near 83rd and Lee, as well as final plans for both the Ironhorse Golf Clubhouse at Bell and Mission as well as Gardens of Villagio at 137th and Roe. Agenda here.

meets at 6 p.m. tonight, with plans to consider a special use permit for a sports court at a private residence near 83rd and Lee, as well as final plans for both the Ironhorse Golf Clubhouse at Bell and Mission as well as Gardens of Villagio at 137th and Roe. Agenda here. The Lenexa City Council meets in committee at 7 p.m. tonight, with plans to discuss renaming the Indian Trails Aquatic Center. Agenda here.

Noteworthy