  Juliana Garcia  - Paywall

De Soto latest JoCo school district to stock Narcan to prevent opioid overdoses

Narcan at USD 232 secondary school

USD 232 secondary school nurses will now be equipped with NARCAN, pending county approval. Used under Creative Commons license. Photo credit Governor Tom Wolf

Nurses at middle and high schools in USD 232 in De Soto will now be equipped with Narcan, a nasal spray that aims to quickly reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

Why it matters: This comes about a year after the death of 16-year-old Cooper Davis, a USD 232 student whose parents say he died after taking a pill he didn’t know was laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid.

The details: Alvie Cater, a district spokesperson, told the Post via email that the De Soto school board supported an agreement with the county to implement an “opioid antagonist protocol.”

  • Cater said the district estimates the cost to be around $1,200 for all secondary schools, but it could be possible to get it at no cost to the district.
  • Narcan would only be used in the event of an emergency and if someone shows the symptoms of an overdose, Cater said.
  • School nurses have been trained to administer it, but administrators could also be trained as well.
  • The agreement has yet to be approved with the county.

Bigger picture: The county, following a spike in opioid overdose-related deaths, is working with school districts to address the opioid epidemic by supplying schools with Narcan.

  • At the beginning of the year, Johnson County announced it joined a national opioid settlement to get funding to address the opioid epidemic.
  • The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office listed opioids as the cause of 86 deaths in 2021, compared to 34 in 2019, according to a news release.

What they’re saying: “Board members acknowledge the increase in opioid overdoses in Johnson County and across the nation,” board of education president Ashley Spaulding said in a statement to the Post. “While we hope we never have to use Narcan, having it available in the event of an overdose emergency could save a life.”

Narcan will be stocked at all De Soto middle and high schools.
Students at Mill Valley High School attend an assembly towards the beginning of this school year. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

More about Johnson County school districts and Narcan

USD 232 isn’t the first to take advantage of the Johnson County partnership in order to stock school nurses with Narcan.

Key quote: “We appreciate the county for working with school districts on this protocol,” Spaulding said. “More importantly, it will take all of us in the community, working together, to help increase awareness and education related to opioid overdose.”

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

Help us keep tabs on all things Johnson County by supporting local news today. The first month is only $1 — and you can cancel anytime.