When his proposal for an $11 million townhome project near downtown Shawnee was voted down last year in the face of a neighborhood protest petition, developer Kevin Tubbesing picked up a pencil and started anew – this time with a plan for 14 single-family homes that is more in line with what the neighbors said they wanted.

But there’s still a problem, he told city councilmembers Monday night.

What’s up? Digging a connection to the sanitary sewer system for the lower-density project near downtown Shawnee will cost exactly as much as it would have for the 26-unit townhomes. Only now, with fewer units, there will be less opportunity to offset the infrastructure cost.

Driving the news: Tubbesing on Monday asked for and got a rebate on the $27,000 in excise tax he paid to address the sewer issue, but the question of giving back tax money already collected on a tax the city only recently started collecting again made some councilmembers uncomfortable.

Ultimately, the council was evenly split until Mayor Michelle Distler broke the tie with a “yes” vote.

How they voted: Others voting in favor were councilmembers Eric Jenkins, Mike Kemmling, Kurt Knappen and Jill Chalfie.

Voting against the refund were councilmembers Tony Gillette, Tammy Thomas, Angela Stiens and Jacklynn Walters.

What was said: Knappen said the vote summed up the reason he was against reinstating the excise tax in 2021 after an eight-year moratorium.

“I wish we wouldn’t have brought this back,” he said.

Zooming out: Excise tax is paid by developers when their property is platted in preparation for development.

Shawnee excise tax revenue goes into the general fund, per state law.

Typically, the tax is meant to be an incentive to developers to help with infrastructure costs.

Background: In the past, Shawnee offered developers a chance to avoid the excise tax through abatement.

From 2012-2021, forty projects were granted abatements totaling in the millions of dollars, said City Manager Noland Sunderland and any developer could qualify.

Last year the city ended the abatement program in favor of rebates that would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

“What I don’t like is now we’re in the position of picking winners and losers,” Knappen said.

More discussion: As someone who didn’t like the idea of reinstating the excise tax, Knappen said the discussion of a rebate of revenue the city has already collected puts him in a bind.

He voted against returning to the excise tax because, “I liked the idea of being pro-business. Tonight I’m a little caught. On one hand I don’t like the idea of giving away taxpayer money to developers. We never used to collect it and now the question is should we give it back.”

The developer Tubbesing noted he has been a specialist in unique infill projects on sometimes difficult locations.

The original Stag’s Garden townhome proposal in the 5500 block of Nieman Road just north of downtown that was previously shot down would have put seven two-story attached townhome buildings on three acres. But it was opposed by neighbors, who presented a valid protest petition. It failed to get the supermajority needed to overcome the petition.

More on Stag’s Garden Shawnee revised plan

The newly reworked project is considerably smaller at $5 million.

It includes one existing house and 13 new single-family homes on a single road with a cul-de-sac.

The price range for the single-family homes once built is expected to be $300,000 to $500,000, he said.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.