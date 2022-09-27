Johnson County’s Board of County Commissioners recently approved roughly $17 million for annual road improvements around the county for the coming year.

Driving the news: At its Sept. 22 meeting, the board unanimously voted to authorize funding for the County Assistance Road System, or CARS, program for 2023.

CARS aims to help local cities maintain major arterial roads throughout the county and pays for up to half the cost for such improvements.

In a separate vote, county commissioners also approved another roughly $17 million for annual stormwater management improvements, another countywide program that shares maintenance costs with cities.

Both programs are managed by the Urban Services Division of the Johnson County Public Works Department.

Where Johnson County is funding road improvements

CARS projects: The total allocation next year for the county’s CARS program, which funds up to 50% of local cities’ maintenance of major roads, amounts to about $17.2 million.

This includes 21 improvement projects on existing roads in 13 cities across the county.

While the county, through CARS, funds up to 50% of the project’s construction and construction inspection costs, cities are responsible for other costs, including design, right-of-way and utility relocation.

Where 2023 money is going: Some of the notable allocations included in the program include: