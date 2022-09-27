  Lucie Krisman  - Paywall

Johnson County to spend $17M on major road projects next year — Here’s where

Johnson County road projects funded through CARS program include a stretch of Foxridge Drive in Mission.

Johnson County CARS program allocates funds annually to help local cities maintain major arterial roads. Above, a stretch of 51st Street from Foxridge Drive to Lamar Avenue in Mission is one of the stretches of road planned for improvements under CARS in 2023. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

Johnson County’s Board of County Commissioners recently approved roughly $17 million for annual road improvements around the county for the coming year.

Driving the news: At its Sept. 22 meeting, the board unanimously voted to authorize funding for the County Assistance Road System, or CARS, program for 2023.

  • CARS aims to help local cities maintain major arterial roads throughout the county and pays for up to half the cost for such improvements.
  • In a separate vote, county commissioners also approved another roughly $17 million for annual stormwater management improvements, another countywide program that shares maintenance costs with cities.
  • Both programs are managed by the Urban Services Division of the Johnson County Public Works Department.
The Johnson County CARS program funds up to 50% of local cities' major road projects each year.
Above, a stretch of 51st Street from Foxridge Drive to Lamar Avenue. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

Where Johnson County is funding road improvements

CARS projects: The total allocation next year for the county’s CARS program, which funds up to 50% of local cities’ maintenance of major roads, amounts to about $17.2 million.

  • This includes 21 improvement projects on existing roads in 13 cities across the county.
  • While the county, through CARS, funds up to 50% of the project’s construction and construction inspection costs, cities are responsible for other costs, including design, right-of-way and utility relocation.

Where 2023 money is going: Some of the notable allocations included in the program include:

  • $4.35 million for improvements to 119th Street from Woodland Road to Northgate Street in Olathe
  • $1.65 million for improvements to Foxridge Drive from 51st Street to Lamar Avenue in Mission
  • $1.4 million for improvements to Nieman Road from Shawnee Mission Park to the south city limits of Shawnee and Lenexa
  • $1.35 million for improvements to Merriam Drive from Johnson Drive to 55th Street to Switzer Road in Merriam
  • $1.18 million for 199th Street from Ridgeview to Renner roads in Spring Hill
  • $1.45 million for 167th Street from Switzer Road to Antioch Road in Overland Park
  • $77,000 to improve 48th Street from Roe Boulevard to Roe Lane in Roeland Park

