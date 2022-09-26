  Kyle Palmer  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Monday, Sept. 26

your daily planner

A cardboard cutout of country music legend Dolly Parton graces the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation annual breakfast last week. At the event, it was announced Dolly Parton's Imagination Library would partner with SMEF to mail out free books to Shawnee Mission area kids. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Stack ’em up, Johnson County! It’s National Pancake Day (which is how I feel after yesterday’s Chiefs game).

Forecast: ☀️ High: 72, Low: 49. A perfect, crisp fall week begins with clear skies and moderate temps.

Public Agenda

  • The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will again consider an item regarding the reworked proposal for a single-family home development near downtown dubbed Stag’s Garden.
  • The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will consider adopting the Downtown Merriam Corridor Plan, which aims to revitalize a stretch of Merriam Drive.
  • The Mission Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will hold several public hearings on proposed developments, including Mission Gateway and and new apartments near 58th Terrace and Nall.

Noteworthy

  • A Lenexa bridal shop has sued a bride and members of her bridal party for allegedly libelous statements left in online reviews and social media posts. [Kansas City Star]
  • An Overland Park woman accused of shoplifting multiple times has entered a guilty plea in two charges filed against her and will now be sentenced Nov. 15. [KCTV]
  • A slate of conservative women seeking political office in Johnson County pitched campaign messages at a “Kansas First” rally Friday. Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden and Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach, who were expected to speak, did not appear. [KCUR]

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home

Help us keep local news strong in Johnson County: Try a subscription today. You'll get full access to all our community coverage, and your first month is just $1.