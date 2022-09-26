Stack ’em up, Johnson County! It’s National Pancake Day (which is how I feel after yesterday’s Chiefs game).
Forecast: ☀️ High: 72, Low: 49. A perfect, crisp fall week begins with clear skies and moderate temps.
Public Agenda
- The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will again consider an item regarding the reworked proposal for a single-family home development near downtown dubbed Stag’s Garden.
- The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will consider adopting the Downtown Merriam Corridor Plan, which aims to revitalize a stretch of Merriam Drive.
- The Mission Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will hold several public hearings on proposed developments, including Mission Gateway and and new apartments near 58th Terrace and Nall.
Noteworthy
- A Lenexa bridal shop has sued a bride and members of her bridal party for allegedly libelous statements left in online reviews and social media posts. [Kansas City Star]
- An Overland Park woman accused of shoplifting multiple times has entered a guilty plea in two charges filed against her and will now be sentenced Nov. 15. [KCTV]
- A slate of conservative women seeking political office in Johnson County pitched campaign messages at a “Kansas First” rally Friday. Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden and Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach, who were expected to speak, did not appear. [KCUR]
