Olathe East shooting suspect Jaylon Elmore, 19, appeared in Johnson County District Court on Monday afternoon.

Elmore appeared via video link from the New Century Adult Detention Center, where he remains in custody on a charge of attempted capital murder with a $1 million bond.

The shooting, which occurred in the school’s main office on the morning of Friday, March 4, injured assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel and school resource officer Erik Clark.

Monday’s scheduling conference was to set a date and time for Elmore’s preliminary hearing.

The preliminary hearing is where the District Attorney’s Office will present evidence and call witnesses to testify to show the judge sufficient evidence to take the case to trial. The defense also has the opportunity to present evidence and cross-examine witnesses.

District Attorney Steve Howe told the court on Monday that prosecutors will need four hours for the hearing.

Elmore is represented by former Kansas Attorney General Paul Morrison and Veronica Dersch.

Dersch told the judge that Elmore’s defense is still waiting to visit the crime scene and the crime lab to view some of the physical evidence and a 3-D scan of the shooting scene.

District Court Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan asked that the District Attorney’s Office and defense counsel work together to schedule those visits and update the court on progress within 30 days.

Judge Ryan set the preliminary hearing for Friday, December 9, at 1:30 p.m.

All appearances at that hearing will be in person at the courthouse.

More about Olathe East shooting

Elmore has been charged with one count of attempted capital murder for shooting school resource officer Erik Clark.

Elmore was shot and injured in the incident, along with Clark and Stoppel.

Court records show Elmore was taken out of class and brought to the school’s main office on the morning of Friday, March 4, after administrators were told by other students that a student had brought a gun to school that day. Officer Clark was also called to the office.

Once in the office, a criminal affidavit says Elmore reached into his bag and pulled out a handgun that was later identified by prosecutors as a “ghost gun” containing thirteen 9-millimeter rounds.

Investigators say Elmore began firing, getting off about five rounds toward Clark. The officer returned fire. All three — Elmore, Stoppel and Clark — were hit during the exchange.

Both Clark and Stoppel were discharged from a local hospital within 24 hours of the shooting.

Elmore suffered two gunshot wounds, one to his abdomen and one to his left thigh, and required weeks of hospitalization afterwards.