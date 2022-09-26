HCA Midwest Health’s CareNow, an urgent care facility, is heading to the Shops of Prairie Village.

Where exactly? The new clinic will go in at the redeveloped U.S. Bank site at 6940 Mission Road.

HCA officials say the hospital’s fifth Johnson County urgent care facility anticipates a mid-December opening, barring any supply chain delays caused in part by COVID-19.

The pull to Prairie Village: Christine Hamele, HCA Midwest’s media relations spokesperson, said the reasoning for expanding HCA’s Johnson County footprint to Prairie Village is twofold.

First, a lot of HCA team members — including Hamele — live or grew up in Prairie Village, she said.

Hamele said the Prairie Village location feels like a “homecoming” for those with connections to the city, and there is a large desire to serve and care for the community.

Additionally, Hamele said the area lacks an urgent care facility of this kind.

The last thing families want to do when a child or parent is hurt is drive across town to an urgent care — and now they won’t have to, she said.

Key quote: “We’ve been looking at that market for quite some time and talking to the community and talking to the other businesses there,” Hamele said. “They were welcoming us with open arms because they really felt there was a need, because there was a gap in that area for health care services. It was a great fit and that location became available.”

CareNow services: Mary Devers, HCA’s CareNow medical director, said the location will offer a variety of urgent care services.

That will include patients needing to be seen for COVID-19, the flu, injuries, sports physicals, rashes and more.

Additionally, the Prairie Village location will offer online check-ins, meaning patients can sign-up to be seen via text, complete registration online and wait at their home until they are second or third in line to be seen, Devers said.

The online sign-up streamlines the process for both CareNow and the patients, she said.

What else at U.S. Bank besides HCA urgent care

This is the second known tenant at the redeveloped U.S. Bank site at the Shops of Prairie Village.