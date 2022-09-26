It definitely feels like fall now, with cooler temperatures and a crisp bite to the air in Johnson County.

Which means you may be looking for food that warms you up and sticks to your ribs.

That’s what on this week’s edition of “5 to Try,” we’re asking readers for their recommendations for best soups in Johnson County.

Maybe you like the traditional go-to options — chicken noodle, vegetable beef or French onion.

Or maybe you look for something more seasonal this time of year, like some steamy butternut squash bisque.

Whatever your flavor, we want to hear from you. As always, we prefer picks that come from locally owned eateries.

How to tell us your picks for best soups in JoCo

We typically take recommendations up through Wednesday of each week.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

