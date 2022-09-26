  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

5 to Try: What’s the best soup in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍲

First Watch offers a butternut squash bisque this time of year.

Breakfast-and-lunch chain First Watch offers a butternut squash bisque this time of year. What do you think is the best soup in Johnson County? Image via First Watch Facebook page.

It definitely feels like fall now, with cooler temperatures and a crisp bite to the air in Johnson County.

Which means you may be looking for food that warms you up and sticks to your ribs.

That’s what on this week’s edition of “5 to Try,” we’re asking readers for their recommendations for best soups in Johnson County.

Maybe you like the traditional go-to options — chicken noodle, vegetable beef or French onion.

Or maybe you look for something more seasonal this time of year, like some steamy butternut squash bisque.

Whatever your flavor, we want to hear from you. As always, we prefer picks that come from locally owned eateries.

How to tell us your picks for best soups in JoCo

We typically take recommendations up through Wednesday of each week.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

This Thai soup is also a good choice.
A Thai soup. File photo.

Other recent “5 to Try” lists

In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including: