Your Community: Notable books for the fall

Johnson County Library is always working hard to bring you the freshest and most popular titles available. The goal of the centralized collection development team is to provide a collection rich with ideas, information and viewpoints from all walks of life and all sides of a topic. This fall, there are some exciting releases and the Library doesn’t want you to miss out on. Pro tip: if you are interested in any of these or any other upcoming titles, make sure you place your hold now to secure your place in line, as there’s already a lot of interest for fall releases.

Gregg Winsor, the Library’s Readers’ Advisory Reference Librarian, has highlighted a few noteworthy titles being added to the collection this fall. Check them out below and place your hold today.

“Signal Fires” by Dani Shapiro, out October 18

This beautifully-written, character-driven novel begins with a sudden car crash involving three teenagers that devastates the local community, including the Wilf family. Years later, new neighbors, including a curious and unusual young boy, strikes up a relationship with the now elderly father and starts a chain of revelations where long-buried secrets finally reveal the true story behind that fateful night. A stunning novel of grief, redemption, and connection should be on your short list of book group picks for the fall.

“The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks” by Shauna Robinson, out November 1

Maggie arrives in Bell River to help run her best friend’s struggling bookstore, however she quickly finds that the town’s literary society prefers older, dustier classics. She quickly founds an underground book club and discovers an untapped demand for more modern novels, while a rival bookstore owner and a suspicious museum curator looks over her shoulder. Filled with quirky, relatable characters, this feel-good small-town novel features a little bit of romance, a little bit of mystery, and a lot of warmth.

“White Horse” by Erika T. Wurth, out November 1

Part murder mystery and part ghost story, this novel features Kari, a hard-drinking, sarcastic Native American whose mother abandoned her when she was a toddler and a father who has brain damage from a car accident. But when her cousin finds a bracelet that once belonged to Kari’s mother, she begins to experience visions and soon discovers that the past might not be what she thought it was. An atmospheric, vivid, and compelling fall read that will please fans of Silvia Moreno-Garcia and Stephen King (Kari is a fan, too.)

“The Personal Assistant” by Kimberly Belle, out November 29

A riveting thriller involving Alex, a blogger turned online influencer whose follower count is in the millions. However, one social media post spins her carefully-crafted image out of control and her once-reliable personal assistant – who helped shape her image and has the keys to her entire life – is nowhere to be found. Someone is found murdered and the police close in on Alex as she races to uncover her personal assistant’s real identity and motivations in this sharp, taut, twisty thriller.

And this is just a taste of what’s to come. Find these and a ton more, online and at your local Johnson County Library branch. If you are looking for more recommendations, check out the We Recommend page on jocolibrary.org to browse new titles, booklists, recommendations by genre, staff reviews and more.

