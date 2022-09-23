The Other Place, an Iowa-based pub and pizzeria chain with three locations in Johnson County already, is taking over another spot formerly known for serving pizza: the one-time Italian Delight storefront in Mission.

Where exactly: According to a press release from local real estate firm Block & Co., The Other Place is set to take over the former Avelluto’s Italian Delight space at 6522 Martway Street, in the Mission West Shopping Center, which also features a Planet Fitness and Dollar Tree store.

It’s been more than a year since pizza left the Mission West Shopping Center when Italian Delight permanently closed, with the beloved joint’s owners citing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as their desire to take a break from the restaurant business.

The Other Place officials did not immediately respond to the Post’s requests for comment though a general manager did confirm the move to the Kansas City Star.

More about The Other Place in Mission

The Block & Co. press release states The Other Place plans to open its Mission location in early 2023.

This will be the bar and pizzeria’s fourth Johnson County location, with others in Olathe, Overland Park and Shawnee.

The new 4,050-square-foot location will serve homemade pizza, subs, sandwiches, pastas and salads.

What they’re saying: “Really great sports bar atmosphere that’s best known for it’s pizza. We went off course by trying out their tenderloin sandwich and shrimp basket,” Google reviewer David Painter said. “Result…Excellent! Service was outstanding. Menu selection is strong. Sports fans will love the abundance of TVs with different games on. Handicap access is manageable for wheelchairs to navigate the aisles. Great time! We will be back.”