In a special mail-in election this month, Mission residents have voted overwhelmingly to renew a three-eighths percent, or 0.375%, sales tax dedicated to the city’s parks and recreation department.

Driving the news: According to unofficial results from the Johnson County Election Office, the ballot measure passed with nearly 86% of the vote.

1,814 ballots were cast by mail over a roughly two-week period earlier this month with 1,551 “yes” votes compared to 262 “no” votes. One ballot was returned blank.

About 26% of registered voters participated, according to the final unofficial count.

The Johnson County Board of County Canvassers plans to meet Tuesday to certify the results.

What it means: The measure will renew a ten-year, citywide retail sales tax dedicated to the city’s parks and recreation department. Had voters rejected the proposal, the sales tax incentive would have expired in March.

As it stands, the sales tax renewal will go into effect April 2023 after the current tax technically expires, but Mission shoppers will not see a change.

The 0.375% tax means consumers pay about $0.04 on a $10 purchase and $0.38 on a $100 purchase, according to city estimates.

Bigger picture on Mission sales tax

The sales tax accounts for nearly 90% of Mission’s parks and recreation funding, according to the city.

City officials say they plan to use the funds raised by the sales tax renewal to make upgrades to Mission’s major outdoor parks, including Mohawk, Broadmoor, Waterworks, Anderson and Streamway, and also maintain the Sylvester Powell Community Center and the Mission Family Aquatic Center.

Money collected over the last decade from the current sales tax has been used to construct a new Mission Family Aquatic Center, update tennis courts at Anderson Park, and more.

What they’re saying: Mission Parks and Recreation Director Penn Almoney says it is an “exciting time” for Mission residents.

He says for two years, city officials have gathered feedback from Mission residents on what matters to them and constructed plans based off of their response.

Key quote: “Renewing the parks and recreation sales tax is a testament to the importance of park amenities and recreational opportunities for our residents,” Almoney said. “We have shared conceptual designs of Mission parks over the last two years and gathered feedback from Mission residents on what matters most to them. We have taken that feedback and delivered a vision that is enticing to current and future families and individuals.”