Lenexa gun range plan scuttled after winning initial approval

An indoor shooting range and gun retailer proposed for Lenexa is not to be after all. After getting initial approval from the city planning commission, Range USA withdrew its application before the full city council could discuss it.

Where exactly? Had it been approved by the city council, the range would have been in a light industrial area on the northwest corner of 107th Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive, just south of Old Town.

Commissioners had recommended approval of a preliminary plan, plat and special use permit at their August 29 meeting.

Details: The proposal was for a 14,894-square-foot building that would have accommodated 20 shooting lanes, a sales area and classrooms for instruction in firearm safety.

Range USA has 36 other stores across the country, with its highest concentration of outlets in Ohio and Texas.

The company on its website touts its indoor “shooting lanes” which can accommodate both handguns and long guns and “are designed by professional engineers with safety and comfort in mind.”

Range USA’s retail outlets sell hundreds of kinds of guns, along with ammunition and accessories.

What happened with Lenexa gun range plan

A city spokesperson said the sticking point was a city code requirement that limits the initial term of a special use permit to three years. At this point the proposal has been withdrawn and is not being reworked.

Kevin Allee, the company’s vice president of real estate and legal representative Korb Maxwell did not respond to a request for comment.

What else: At the August planning commission meeting, Allee stressed the safety measures that he said have made Range USA a good neighbor in other cities.

The building would have been planned with solid concrete walls, motion and vibration sensors in addition to cameras outside, Allee said at the time.

One nearby business owner spoke at the planning commission’s Aug. 29 public hearing and raised questions about traffic and the safety of her employees.

