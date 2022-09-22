  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Former Italian Delight space in Mission to get second life as new bar and pizzeria

Italian Delight Mission

The Other Place, a bar and pizzeria, is expanding to Mission — in the former Italian Delight space. Photo via The Other Place Facebook.

The Other Place, an Iowa-based pub and pizzeria chain with three locations in Johnson County already, is taking over another spot formerly known for serving pizza: the one-time Italian Delight storefront in Mission.

Where exactly: According to a press release from local real estate firm Block & Co., The Other Place is set to take over the former Avelluto’s Italian Delight space at 6522 Martway Street, in the Mission West Shopping Center, which also features a Planet Fitness and Dollar Tree store.

More about The Other Place in Mission

The Other Place new location in Mission
The Other Place plans to take over the above space, the former Italian Delight spot in Mission, which still bears its old signage and distinctive white, green and red awning. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

The Block & Co. press release states The Other Place plans to open its Mission location in early 2023.

  • This will be the bar and pizzeria’s fourth Johnson County location, with others in Olathe, Overland Park and Shawnee.
  • The new 4,050-square-foot location will serve homemade pizza, subs, sandwiches, pastas and salads.

What they’re saying:Really great sports bar atmosphere that’s best known for it’s pizza. We went off course by trying out their tenderloin sandwich and shrimp basket,” Google reviewer David Painter said. “Result…Excellent! Service was outstanding. Menu selection is strong. Sports fans will love the abundance of TVs with different games on. Handicap access is manageable for wheelchairs to navigate the aisles. Great time! We will be back.”

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

Help us keep tabs on all things Johnson County by supporting local news today. The first month is only $1 — and you can cancel anytime.