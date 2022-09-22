Construction of a new luxury apartment complex is officially underway on the long-vacant site of the former Mission Bowl in downtown Mission.

Driving the news: The abandoned bowling alley at 5399 Martway Street — which was gutted by fire in 2015 — was torn down last year, and on Wednesday, developers, city officials and investors gathered for an official groundbreaking ceremony for the apartment project replacing it, now dubbed The Residence on Rock Creek.

What you need to know: Kansas City-based Sunflower Development group is building a five-story apartment complex with 176 units on the site.

The apartment complex has previously been referred to as the Mission Bowl Apartments but has now been renamed The Residence on Rock Creek.

Developers have committed to reserving 20% of units for lower income residents earning up to 60% of the average median income in the Kansas City metro.

Seven of the 176 units will be live/work units, designed for people who work from home.

What else: The Residence on Rock Creek is located near the Johnson Drive corridor of downtown Mission, just behind the Mission Mart Shopping Center.

Wood from the old bowling lanes at Mission Bowl was salvaged to use in the apartment complex.

Background on Mission Bowl apartments project

The project was approved in December 2020 by the Mission City Council after months of discussion.

The former Mission Bowl structure was demolished last October after sitting vacant and neglected for years.

Construction on the apartment complex was delayed earlier this year after developers requested an extension, citing difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Completion is still scheduled for November 2023.

What they’re saying: Mission Mayor Sollie Flora spoke at the groundbreaking Wednesday, thanking developers for working closely with city officials on the project.