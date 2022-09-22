Caffeine hunters on the go have another local option after drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Johnson County location in Shawnee this month.
Driving the news: Dutch Bros Coffee on Shawnee Mission Parkway opened for its first day of business last Friday, with the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce officially marking the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier in the week.
Where exactly: The new Dutch Bros will serve coffee and other drinks at 11335 Shawnee Mission Parkway, between Nieman and Quivira roads.
What else: The coffee shop neighbors AdventHealth’s Centra Care center and Arby’s across Flint Street.
- The store operates as a drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop only, and does not offer indoor seating.
- Staff greet customers waiting in the drive-thru to serve them more quickly (similar to what customers at Chick-fil-A may experience).
- Regular hours for Dutch Bros on Shawnee Mission Parkway will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
What’s on the menu: Dutch Bros offers a range of coffee drinks — from classic cold brew to featured flavors like coconut mochas and the “golden eagle” with vanilla and caramel.
- Outside of coffee, other items on the Dutch Bros menu include cocoa drinks, chai tea, smoothies and flavored sodas.
Dutch Bros Shawnee and beyond
- This marks the first Johnson County location for the Oregon-based chain, and the second one on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro.
- The company reportedly also has plans for two more Johnson County stores in Lenexa and Olathe.
- Kansas locations for the coffee chain include one in Kansas City, Kan., and two more in Wichita.
- Across state lines in Missouri, Dutch Bros also has stores in Belton, Lee’s Summit and Independence.
