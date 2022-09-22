Caffeine hunters on the go have another local option after drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Johnson County location in Shawnee this month.

Driving the news: Dutch Bros Coffee on Shawnee Mission Parkway opened for its first day of business last Friday, with the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce officially marking the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier in the week.

Where exactly: The new Dutch Bros will serve coffee and other drinks at 11335 Shawnee Mission Parkway, between Nieman and Quivira roads.

What else: The coffee shop neighbors AdventHealth’s Centra Care center and Arby’s across Flint Street.

The store operates as a drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop only, and does not offer indoor seating.

Staff greet customers waiting in the drive-thru to serve them more quickly (similar to what customers at Chick-fil-A may experience).

Regular hours for Dutch Bros on Shawnee Mission Parkway will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

What’s on the menu: Dutch Bros offers a range of coffee drinks — from classic cold brew to featured flavors like coconut mochas and the “golden eagle” with vanilla and caramel.

Outside of coffee, other items on the Dutch Bros menu include cocoa drinks, chai tea, smoothies and flavored sodas.

Dutch Bros Shawnee and beyond