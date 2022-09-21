A man charged with murder in the killing of a woman found dead inside a Shawnee apartment on Sunday evening made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County District Court.

Doniel L Sublett Jr., 28, of Shawnee, was arraigned on one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Kathleen J. Dampier, 25, of Kansas City, Kan.

Sublett appeared in court via a video link from the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in New Century.

He requested a public defender to handle his case.

On Sunday, Shawnee Police were dispatched to the Westbrooke Glen Apartments in the 7400 block of Flint Street for a medical emergency.

Recorded radio traffic states that a 911 call was received from a man in the apartments. The man repeatedly asked for an ambulance to respond, then ended the call without providing any other details.

The first officer arrived and heard the sound of gunfire from inside one apartment.

Officers found Dampier shot to death inside the apartment.

“As the first officer arrived on scene, they heard the sound of possible gunshots from inside the apartment building and observed a person attempting to leave,” Shawnee Police Major Jim Baker, a department spokesperson, said in a news release Sunday.

Officers quickly surrounded the complex and chased down a man in the south parking lot of the complex, along 75th Street.

Two persons of interest were ultimately detained for questioning on Sunday. Police announced the arrest of a suspect on Monday.

Court records do not specify the relationship between Dampier and Sublett.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking log lists Sublett as a resident of the apartment that police responded to on Sunday.

This is Shawnee’s second homicide of 2022, following the death of an infant boy who was killed in February in a house fire prosecutors say was intentionally set by the boy’s father.

What’s next in this Shawnee murder case

Sublett’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, September 29, at 10 a.m. He’s being held on a $3 million bond.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.