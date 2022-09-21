Shawnee jewelry store offers $1,000 reward following burglary

Jeweled Legacy, a Shawnee jewelry store specializing in vintage and antique jewelry, is offering a $1,000 reward after the shop was burglarized Monday morning, with the thieves making off with an estimated $5-6,000 worth of merchandise.
What happened: According to Jeweled Legacy co-owner William Huff, who runs the shop with his wife Renee, thieves broke into the shop at 7635 Quivira Road just before 2 a.m. Monday.
- A security camera video clip posted to the store’s Instagram account shows an individual wearing a light-colored hoodie and baseball cap with the lower half of their face covered smash a glass case in Jeweled Legacy’s showroom with a heavy object, possibly a large wrench.
- The individual then begins hurriedly stuffing items from the case into a backpack.
- Another person briefly appears in the video clip grabbing a display carousel off a nearby counter.
- The store’s alarm then begins sounding and the individual who broke the case appears to grab a few more handfuls of items before leaving.
Key quote: “Our alarm scared them off,” William Huff said. “You could see they get agitated in the video and kind of panic. It was a low-level crime and luckily nobody was injured. We’re going to restock what was taken and look for a new display case.”
Reward: Huff says Jeweled Legacy is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the thieves’ “capture and conviction.”
- The store’s owners say they called police soon after arriving at the store early Monday morning
- Shawnee Police Maj. Jim Baker confirms the department is investigating the crime.
- Baker said their are two suspects of unknown race and sex who made their getaway in a “white SUV with dark wheels.”
Damage: Huff says besides the display case, the thieves also shattered out the shop’s front door and also broke the door on an antique show case from the last 1800s.
- The thieves mostly made off with “fashion jewelry,” Huff said, and not the store’s more precious items — including solid gold and silver — which are stored in a safe outside the showroom each night.
Background: Jeweled Legacy opened the shop on Quivira on April 1 after spending a dozen years as a vendor inside the Shawnee Antique Mall on Nieman Road.
- The shop does carry some new pieces but specializes in selling and restoring vintage and antique jewelry, Huff said.
- Some of their pieces for sale, he said, date back to the 1500s.
If you have tips on Shawnee jewelry store burglary:
- You are urged to contact Shawnee Police here or the Jeweled Legacy store at 913-278-1950.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.