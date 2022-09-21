Acapulco Paradise owner Graciano Arturo Martinez is expanding his footprint inside Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall by expanding his ice cream shop into a full-fledged restaurant while also opening a completely new Mexican-style cantina.

What’s new: Martinez plans to open the new Los Abuelos Cantina at the mall on Oct. 31.

In the meantime, he plans to expand Acapulco Paradise from an ice cream shop into a full-fledged restaurant later this month.

What we know: The new restaurant’s storefront will be in the mall’s food court, and it will serve the same ice cream and snacks as the old corner store, Martinez said.

The new Acapulco Paradise will open on Sept. 24, with a plan to sell tortas, menudo and pozole — three foundational Mexican dishes.

Martinez said he wanted to open a bar for people who go to the mall with friends or family but who might not want to shop.

As for the new bar, Martinez said it’ll be a designated spot for shoppers who don’t want to walk as much.

Key quote: “I’m going to have a nice corner with nice seats for people who want to wait for other people who are going to buy stuff at the mall,” Martinez said. “They don’t want to walk around, they’re welcome to wait in our really nice area and people can have drinks.”

Where at? Los Abuelos Cantina is taking over the former Panera Bread space next door to Barnes & Noble, Martinez said.

Meanwhile, Acapulco Paradise is moving from the corner shop next to Forever 21 to a food court space, Martinez said.

These, along with Martinez’s wife’s separate bridal and quinceañera shops, are all inside Oak Park Mall at 11149 W. 95th Street.

More about Los Abuelos at Oak Park Mall

The cantina plans to offer drinks like margaritas and beer, Martinez said..

Some snacks will also be available at Los Abuelos, although adult beverages and a spot to relax will be the main attraction, he said.

Until Los Abuelos opens up, Oak Park shoppers can visit Acapulco Paradise during mall hours.

What they’re saying: “Beautiful ambiance and store,” Google reviewer Lesley Gisela wrote. “Was shopping at Oak Park Mall today and decided to stop by. I highly recommend the popsicles. My personal favorite is the coconut one. I could tell this was a family-owned business. Support your local stores.”

Bigger picture: This won’t be the only change happening at Oak Park Mall for shoppers looking for food and drink.