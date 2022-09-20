Good morning and welcome to a new day in Johnson County! Here’s your rundown to get you caught up for the day.
Forecast: ☀️ High 96, Low 72. Sunny skies on a hot day, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Diversions
- The UMKC Conservatory Wind Symphony performs at 7:30 p.m. tonight at White Recital Hall at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, 4949 Cherry St., Kansas City, Missouri.
- Pavement and Annalibera are performing at 8 p.m. tonight at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
- The Royals start their final homestand of the season agains the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium tonight with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. Available tickets start at $10.
Public Agenda
- The Lenexa City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight with plans to consider a preliminary plan for a new daycare center in the Greystone South Plaza shopping center on West 87th Street Parkway. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
- The McKesson Corporation has agreed to purchase Rx Savings Solutions of Overland Park in a deal worth nearly $1 billion. [Startland News]
- Dozens of high schoolers in the Gardner Edgerton School District walked out of class in protest after school board members opposed getting feedback from them on a proposed policy prohibiting transgender children from using the restroom that aligns with their gender identity. [The Kansas City Star]
- Kansas foster care contractors had more than 50 children sleep in offices and other inappropriate places in 2021 — despite a court settlement that pushes the state to fix its ailing, privatized foster care system. [KCUR]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.