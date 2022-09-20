Good morning and welcome to a new day in Johnson County! Here’s your rundown to get you caught up for the day.

Forecast: ☀️ High 96, Low 72. Sunny skies on a hot day, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Diversions

The UMKC Conservatory Wind Symphony performs at 7:30 p.m. tonight at White Recital Hall at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, 4949 Cherry St., Kansas City, Missouri.

performs at 7:30 p.m. tonight at White Recital Hall at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, 4949 Cherry St., Kansas City, Missouri. Pavement and Annalibera are performing at 8 p.m. tonight at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.

are performing at 8 p.m. tonight at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here. The Royals start their final homestand of the season agains the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium tonight with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. Available tickets start at $10.

Public Agenda

The Lenexa City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight with plans to consider a preliminary plan for a new daycare center in the Greystone South Plaza shopping center on West 87th Street Parkway. Agenda here.

Noteworthy