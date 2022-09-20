Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill, an Overland Park-based fast-casual restaurant, is set to open up its second location in the Mission Crossing shopping center in Mission.

Where at? The restaurant is taking over the storefront at 6029 Metcalf Avenue most recently occupied by Ni Hao Fresh.

That same site was formerly a Freebirds World Burrito before that Austin-based chain closed there in 2017.

Why Mission? Dustin Franzen, a Tortilla Ranch managing partner, said they wanted to expand to a new market not too far from their original location at 8617 College Boulevard.

Franzen said the fast-casual restaurant’s owners landed on Mission because they feel they can fit in well in the area and grow their catering potential.

The new location plans to officially open in early October, Franzen said.

Key quote: “What made Tortilla Ranch great is how much of a loyal following we had during our COVID-19 experience,” Franzen said. “I think that’s really allowed us to feel confident and very proud of our brand moving forward.”

More about Tortilla Ranch

Franzen said they are a locally owned and managed restaurant and “a great place to spend time talking to your friends.”

Franzen said the menu for the Mission location should remain the same, as should “the warm, rustic environment.”

Customers can dine at Tortilla Ranch in Overland Park for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Menu items include enchiladas, burritos, tacos, nachos — all with options like carnitas, chicken and steak.

There are also three dessert options: tres leches cake, flan and churros.

What they’re saying: “Randomly stumbled upon this place and WOW,” Google reviewer Maddie Rogers wrote. “For sure going to be my go-to Mexican grill. Got a simple burrito bowl and it’s still to die for. The steak is cooked perfectly. Wow, wow, wow. Must try this place!!”