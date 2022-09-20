The Social Bar and Grill owners have worked hard to keep the noise level down on live music at their Shawnee venue and should have their special use permit extended for a year, Shawnee Planning Commission members said Monday.

Driving the news: Commissioners on Monday night voted unanimously to recommend the business keep its ability to have live music on weekends at 13410 West 62nd Terrace, near the intersection of Pflumm Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The permit was up for a scheduled review after the city council decided four months ago that the business should be given a trial period to address noise complaints from residents living in a neighborhood to the north.

At the time, neighbors had been saying they could hear the bands from inside their homes.

Background: Owner Jordan Grove has said the bands already stop their shows earlier than the permit allows and that he was exploring various noise barriers and ways to dampen the sound that may come out when the doors are opened.

However, some of the sound mitigation material had to be removed because it violated the city fire code, according to a staff report.

Police called: There were no complaints on the Social for the first three months, but a few did come in after a popular band, the M80s, played there in August.

Police were called to one home and verified they could hear bass and percussion from inside the home’s entryway, but no tickets were written.

Grove told the commission he didn’t learn of the police visit to the neighbor until after the fact.

He said he’s warned every band that his establishment is under a watchful eye and asked their help in keeping noise down.

Eleven bands with bass, drums and guitar and thirteen acoustic bands have played at the Social, he said.

What they’re saying: “I feel like to have only one complaint is an improvement,” from the former tenant, The Roxy, which closed last year in part because of numerous noise complaints, Grove said. “I don’t really know what else I can do to keep everybody happy.”

None of the neighbors spoke during the meeting, which was not a public hearing.

Commissioners’ support: Commissioners were generally supportive of the business, with some saying a certain amount of noise is to be expected in a town Shawnee’s size.

“Living in a town like this you’re not guaranteed to have absolute quiet and privacy and perfect everything you want all the time,” said Commissioner David Aber. The business should get an extension as long as the owners continue to make an effort to keep things quieter, he said.

Commissioner Kathy Peterson agreed, saying the owners have made an effort to be good neighbors.

“There are things that happen when you live close to other humans,” she said. “We don’t want to impose on others, but sometimes life happens.” Further restrictions, like shutting down even earlier, would not be useful, she added. “This is a business model, it’s operating in the right location, it is zoned properly and I feel that all the proper steps are being made,” she said.

What happens next with Social noise issue?

The full city council will discuss the commission’s recommendation to extend the Social’s special use permit at its meeting in October.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.