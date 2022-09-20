Shawnee jewelry store offers $1,000 reward following burglary

Jeweled Legacy, a Shawnee jewelry store specializing in vintage and antique jewelry, is offering a $1,000 reward after the shop was burglarized Monday morning, with the thieves making off with an estimated $5-6,000 worth of merchandise.

What happened: According to Jeweled Legacy co-owner William Huff, who runs the shop with his wife Renee, thieves broke into the shop at 7635 Quivira Road just before 2 a.m. Monday.

A security camera video clip posted to the store’s Instagram account shows an individual wearing a light-colored hoodie and baseball cap with the lower half of their face covered smash a glass case in Jeweled Legacy’s showroom with a heavy object, possibly a large wrench.

The individual then begins hurriedly stuffing items from the case into a backpack.

Another person briefly appears in the video clip grabbing a display carousel off a nearby counter.

The store’s alarm then begins sounding and the individual who broke the case appears to grab a few more handfuls of items before leaving.

Key quote: “Our alarm scared them off,” William Huff said. “You could see they get agitated in the video and kind of panic. It was a low-level crime and luckily nobody was injured. We’re going to restock what was taken and look for a new display case.”

Reward: Huff says Jeweled Legacy is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the thieves’ “capture and conviction.”

The store’s owners say they called police soon after arriving at the store early Monday morning

Shawnee Police Maj. Jim Baker confirms the department is investigating the crime.

Baker said their are two suspects of unknown race and sex who made their getaway in a “white SUV with dark wheels.”

Damage: Huff says besides the display case, the thieves also shattered out the shop’s front door and also broke the door on an antique show case from the last 1800s.

The thieves mostly made off with “fashion jewelry,” Huff said, and not the store’s more precious items — including solid gold and silver — which are stored in a safe outside the showroom each night.

Background: Jeweled Legacy opened the shop on Quivira on April 1 after spending a dozen years as a vendor inside the Shawnee Antique Mall on Nieman Road.

The shop does carry some new pieces but specializes in selling and restoring vintage and antique jewelry, Huff said.

Some of their pieces for sale, he said, date back to the 1500s.

If you have tips on Shawnee jewelry store burglary: