Aarrrrgh, mateys. It’s Talk Like A Pirate Day on this Monday.
Forecast: 🥵 High: 98, Low: 75. Unseasonably hot, with sun and clear skies.
Public Agenda
- The Prairie Village City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and, among other items, will consider approving a final bid to resurface the Windsor Park tennis courts.
- The Roeland Park City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will get an update on various capitol improvement projects, including ongoing work along Elledge Drive and at R Park.
- The Shawnee Mission school board meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will discuss a number of proposed board amendments, including those related to student participation in athletics and truancy.
- The Shawnee Planning Commission meets at 7:30 p.m tonight and will review the Social Bar & Grill’s special use permit allowing for live music.
- The Overland Park City Council meets at 7:30 p.m tonight and, among other things, will hold a public hearing on the next phase of development on the Promontory site at 91st and Metcalf.
- The Leawood City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will vote to approve a survey of residents of the city’s current “dangerous dog” ordinance, one of the last remaining bans of certain breeds, including pit bulls, in the metro.
Noteworthy
- The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will discontinue the distribution of free, at-home COVID-19 tests on Sept. 30. In a statement, JCDHE said the move was prompted by “decreased availability and interest.”
- Merriam Park Elementary School teacher Taylor Ramsey was awarded a $1,000 check last week from Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers that can be used for the purchase of school supplies. Ramsey was chosen randomly out of 2,300 nominees statewide as winner of the “Choose My School Supply” Drive from the Treasurer’s Office.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely considered a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, appeared at a campaign rally in Olathe Sunday for Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is challenging Gov. Laura Kelly this November. [Kansas City Star]
