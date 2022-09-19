Updates from Johnson County Community College: Welding program prepares students for high-demand jobs

JCCC’s Metal Fabrication/Welding program teaches students hands-on skills and techniques they need to launch a successful career in this lucrative trade. The program is in-depth, well-rounded and prepares students for real-world jobs.

JCCC helps students discover their passions – and careers

Colby Bunch, JCCC welding grad, is proof that the program paves a solid path to a career.

Colby, who completed an Associate of Science degree in Metal Fabrication and Welding Technology from JCCC this year, was thrilled to have a job waiting for him after graduation.

Colby came to JCCC to learn welding and was wrapping up his coursework and thinking about his future when he met Olathe business owner and President of DTI Precision Machining, Daniel Todd. Daniel knew JCCC had a reputation for producing skilled, career-ready tradespeople and was looking for a student to fill a position at his company. He reached out to Scott Crompton, JCCC Associate Professor of Metal Fabrication/Welding, who put him in contact with Colby. After an impressive first interview, Colby was hired on the spot.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Colby. “I’ve always wanted to work within the automotive industry at some capacity. I love what I do.”

Colby graduated with a job secured, and Daniel was able to confidently expand his business through Colby’s expertise gained during his time at JCCC. With future plans for his business in mind, Daniel relies on new employees like Colby to bring fresh ideas and skills and influence business practices.

“If the company is going to have legs for the future, I’ve got to bring in younger people who want to learn. Colby is a great employee with tremendous potential.” Daniel said he would explore hiring more JCCC grads in the future.

Hands-on learning leads to success

JCCC’s smaller class sizes and dedicated professors allow students to receive more personalized learning. Hands-on lab time and knowledgeable instructors added to Colby’s success at JCCC.

“I learned so much during the one-on-one lab time with instructors by doing welding instead of reading about it,” he said. “My instructors cared and wanted everyone in class to be prepared and productive members of the workforce. Their knowledge covered the entire range of welding, and I learned a lot from my professors’ prior experiences.”

Manufacturing welding is Colby’s specialty. “I really was impressed by the extensiveness of the [JCCC] curriculum and the super-modern lab equipment and machinery,” he said. “I’m able to complete every process and my associate degree has set me up to do anything I want with welding.”

Get a degree for free through JCCC

Metal Fabrication/Welding Technology is one of more than 50 Kansas Promise Scholarship-eligible programs at JCCC that opens doors to in-demand, rewarding careers. Kansas Promise provides “last dollar” funds to qualified students to cover tuition, books and additional Promise-eligible course-related materials.

Learn more about JCCC’s Metal Fabrication/Welding program and the exciting career paths that await. Our steps to enroll are quick, easy and there’s no fee to apply.