A man is charged with first degree murder after a woman was found dead inside a Shawnee apartment on Sunday evening.

Shawnee Police say they were called to an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Flint Street to investigate a report of a medical emergency at 5:52 p.m.

The apartment complex is directly across Flint Street from Shawanoe Elementary School.

Recorded radio traffic states that a 911 call was received from a man in the Westbrooke Glen Apartments. The man repeatedly asked for an ambulance to respond, then ended the call without providing any other details.

Shawnee Fire and Johnson County Med-Act responded but staged down the street so that the police could confirm the scene was safe before any first responders entered.

“As the first officer arrived on scene, they heard the sound of possible gunshots from inside the apartment building and observed a person attempting to leave,” Shawnee Police Major Jim Baker, a department spokesperson, said in a news release.

Officers quickly surrounded the complex and chased down a man in the south parking lot of the complex, along 75th Street.

That man was eventually detained and placed in handcuffs and then put into a waiting police vehicle at 6:05 p.m.

“A 24-year-old deceased female was located inside an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds,” Baker said in the release. “Two persons of interest were detained, and the investigation continues.”

Shawnee Police Detectives are investigating the death with assistance from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Early Monday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking log showed that Shawnee Police arrested a 28-year-old man who is a resident of the same apartment number as the initial call for an ambulance.

The booking log shows he was arrested by a Shawnee officer at 6:04 p.m. Sunday and then booked into the county jail at 1:02 a.m. Monday.

The man is being held on a pending charge of first-degree murder, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Do you have info about Shawnee homicide?

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this suspicious death to call them at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

Check back with this report for updates as additional information becomes available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.