If you live west of Antioch Road in Overland Park, it’s time to get your junk-filled garage or basement cleared out.
Driving the news: This fall, the city of Overland Park is facilitating two different services, a mattress pickup and construction debris drop off, to help residents west of Antioch Road and south of 99th Street get rid of their unwanted items.
- Pickup for Overland Park residents east of Antioch is scheduled for the spring of 2023.
Mattress recycling: Available this fall, residents can leave unwanted mattresses and box springs at the curb for the city to pick up.
- Collected mattresses and box springs that can be reused will be sanitized and donated to families in need, while mattresses that can‘t be reused will be recycled.
- Residents must register in advance to let the city know they will be leaving a mattress out.
- Below is the schedule for all-day pickup for c areas of the city, all west of Antioch:
- West 99th to West 119th streets: Friday, Sept. 23
- West 119th to 135th streets: Friday, Oct. 14
- West 135th Street to south city limits: Friday, Oct. 28
Construction debris drop off: With a proof of residency, residents can also drop off one pickup truckload of construction materials this fall at the Dennis Garrett Public Works Facility at 11300 W. 91st St.
- In addition to construction and demolition debris, such as old decking, fencing and lumber, residents can also bring recyclable metals, including appliances and barbecue grills, as well as tires.
- Yard debris, tree limbs, brush, furniture and other bulky items will not be accepted.
- While volunteers will be on site for check-in, residents should be prepared to unload their own vehicles because volunteers may not be available to help with the unloading process.
- Below is the schedule for drop offs for certain areas of the city, with each day running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. :
- West 99th to West 119th streets: Saturday, Sept. 24
- West 119th to West 135th streets: Saturday, Oct. 15
- West 135th Street to south city limits: Saturday, Oct. 29
What happened to the bulky item pickup program?
Beginning this year, Overland Park’s bulky item pickup service transitioned from a city-operated program to a trash hauler-provided service.
- Trash haulers are now required to provide a minimum of one bulky item pickup service each year, instead of residents leaving large items on the curb for pickup on pre-set dates every other year.
- Locals can now work with their trash hauler to schedule pickup dates and determine which items can be picked up.
- Discussion over changing the program came about after the cost for the city to provide the service increased by 83% in 2020, according to city officials.
