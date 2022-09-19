If you live west of Antioch Road in Overland Park, it’s time to get your junk-filled garage or basement cleared out.

Driving the news: This fall, the city of Overland Park is facilitating two different services, a mattress pickup and construction debris drop off, to help residents west of Antioch Road and south of 99th Street get rid of their unwanted items.

Pickup for Overland Park residents east of Antioch is scheduled for the spring of 2023.

Mattress recycling: Available this fall, residents can leave unwanted mattresses and box springs at the curb for the city to pick up.

Collected mattresses and box springs that can be reused will be sanitized and donated to families in need, while mattresses that can ‘t be reused will be recycled.

be reused will be sanitized and donated to families in need, while mattresses that ‘t be reused will be recycled. Residents must register in advance to let the city know they will be leaving a mattress out.

Below is the schedule for all-day pickup for c areas of the city, all west of Antioch: West 99th to West 119th streets: Friday, Sept. 23 West 119th to 135th streets: Friday, Oct. 14 West 135th Street to south city limits: Friday, Oct. 28



Construction debris drop off: With a proof of residency, residents can also drop off one pickup truckload of construction materials this fall at the Dennis Garrett Public Works Facility at 11300 W. 91st St.

In addition to construction and demolition debris, such as old decking, fencing and lumber, residents can also bring recyclable metals, including appliances and barbecue grills, as well as tires.

Yard debris, tree limbs, brush, furniture and other bulky items will not be accepted.

While volunteers will be on site for check-in, residents should be prepared to unload their own vehicles because volunteers may not be available to help with the unloading process.

Below is the schedule for drop offs for certain areas of the city, with each day running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. : West 99th to West 119th streets: Saturday, Sept. 24 West 119th to West 135th streets: Saturday, Oct. 15 West 135th Street to south city limits: Saturday, Oct. 29



What happened to the bulky item pickup program?

Beginning this year, Overland Park’s bulky item pickup service transitioned from a city-operated program to a trash hauler-provided service.