By Savannah Hawley

When Terri Baugh first began planning an environmental fair for Johnson County two years ago, she knew she wanted the first-of-its-kind event to serve as many people as possible.

“Everybody hears about climate action, but most families really don’t know what part they can do,” Baugh said. “The main purpose of it is education. Having families come in and hear about all the different organizations (to learn), ‘What can I do to be more green?’”

To do that, she hoped to get all nine northeast Johnson County cities — Merriam, Mission, Mission Hills, Mission Woods, Fairway, Prairie Village, Roeland Park, Westwood and Westwood Hills — on board.

But the coronavirus lockdown in early 2020 stopped all planning.

“We sent out the invitations to all the mayors literally two weeks before the entire city got shut down because of COVID-19,” said Baugh, a member of Mission, Kansas, sustainability commission. “So it’s been on the back burner. When things started getting better, I brought it back up to the sustainability group.”

Once COVID-19 risks lowered, Baugh decided it was time to help the community address the climate crisis and reduce their carbon emissions. She wanted the Go Green 2022! Environmental Fair to show people across the region every possible avenue they had for sustainability.

Ultimately, 49 vendors — ranging from compost companies to advocacy groups to the K-State Agricultural Extension — filled the Sylvester Powell Community Center in Mission on Saturday to lead hands-on learning on all things environment at the first-ever Go Green! event.

Baugh said the free-to-attend fair was busy almost as soon as it began, with hundreds of people showing up.