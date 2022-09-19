Evening temperatures are dropping, the school season is well underway, and the pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks is back. That’s right: It’s basically the unofficial start to fall.

Our minds are on all the neat things Johnson County has to offer in the coming months. But so many more events and activities could be getting overlooked. What do you enjoy doing during the autumn season?

Maybe you know the best parks to frequent when the leaves start to turn color. Maybe there’s a festive pumpkin patch to visit, hayrides and scarecrow making activities or a corn maze to venture through.

Whatever you think of, we’ll take all your recommendations.

How to tell us your picks for best fall activities in JoCo

We typically take recommendations up through Wednesday of each week.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

