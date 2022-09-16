How we feelin’ this morning, Chiefs fans?
Forecast: 😎 High: 87, Low: 68, Mostly sunny and clear.
Weekend outlook: Saturday, ⛅ High: 90, Low: 72, a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms throughout the day but sunny and warm beyond that; Sunday, 🌡️ High: 94, Low: 73, unseasonably warm, with sunny, clear skies.
Diversions
- Sample the food truck wares at Leawood Park(ed) event tonight from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Boulevard. Kids can also get an up-close view of city fire and police cars. Find out more info.
- Get some culture as the Kansas City Symphony performs Copeland’s Third Symphony tonight at 8 p.m. Available tickets start at $25.
- Take your dog on a run at Prairie Village’s annual Doggie Dash 3K, which kicks off at the Prairie Village Police Department on Mission Road at 8 a.m. Saturday. It’s $10 to register. Find out more here.
- Do some shopping and buy local at the Mission Sidewalk Sale along Johnson Drive in downtown Mission, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Find out more details.
- Cheer on Sporting KC as the squad hosts Minnesota United at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $22.
- Then, support the Kansas City Current as they take on the Portland Thorns at Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets for that start at $17.
Noteworthy
- A federal grand jury indicted former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski on Thursday on charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping. [KCUR]
- Lenexa city leaders broke ground earlier this week on the city’s new justice center at Britton Street and Prairie Star Parkway. The new, larger building once complete will house the Lenexa Police Department, municipal court and dispatchers. [Fox 4]
- Shawnee Mission North High School football coach Andy Walter was one of two Kansas City area coaches awarded the Chiefs’ coaches of the week, after the Bison beat Olathe South last week to move to 2-0 on the season. [KSHB]
