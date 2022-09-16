SMSD News: Supporting SMSD students in the spotlight

Throughout the year, thousands of SMSD students shine through their participation in activities and athletics. Community members have numerous opportunities to cheer for and support these students.

Athletic Schedules and News

The Sunflower League schedule, outlining many Shawnee Mission athletic events can be found here: https://www.sunflowerleague.org/

www.shawneemissionactivities.org is a page that shows everything scheduled at the high school level. Updates on high school athletics can also be found on each high school’s athletic website here:

Community members can also follow high school athletic news on social media here:

Sunflower League Twitter handle: @SFLLeagueKS

Shawnee Mission East: All social media handles are @SMEastLancers (Twitter/Facebook/Instagram)

Shawnee Mission North: @SM_North_ HS

Shawnee Mission Northwest: @SMNWAthletics (Twitter) and SMNW Athletics (Facebook)

Shawnee Mission South @SMSRaidersAD(Twitter) and @SMSD_RAIDERS(Instagram)

Shawnee Mission West: @SMWsports (Twitter)

Digital Art Show

Throughout the year, the community can see SMSD student artwork by watching quarterly digital art shows on YouTube. Shawnee Mission students are currently creating artwork that will appear in the first installment for 2022-2023. Click here to see the most recent art show, released during the 2021-2022 school year.

District Performing Arts Calendar Across the district, students present concerts, plays, and other productions. You can find an updated calendar of these events by clicking here: https://www.smsd.org/academics/curriculum-instruction/performing-arts/pa-calendar

Gold Cards

Patrons who live within Shawnee Mission School District boundaries who are age 60 and older are eligible for Gold Cards. These cards provide free admission to events at SMSD high schools, including athletic, musical, and dramatic events. Click here for more information about Gold Cards.

Watch Athletics Online

Athletic events can be viewed on the NFHS network, which is a subscription-based service. Find out more about this opportunity here: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/

Open Now

Individual schools frequently host open houses and special presentations of student and community art. For example, the Shawnee Mission West Patrons’ Gallery has opened its first exhibit of the 2022-2023 school year. This show is centered on the question “Who’s Your Favorite Artist and WHY?” and features local and historical artists. Click here for more information about the SM West Patrons’ Gallery.

Coming Soon

Gallery display spaces are under construction at the Center for Academic Achievement. Soon, community members will be able to see art and design work created by students in displays updated throughout the year.

