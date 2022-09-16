Overland Park may soon see construction begin along another prominent site on Metcalf Avenue.

Driving the news: The final development plan for a new building on the East Campus of the Shamrock Trading Corp’s prominent new headquarters near Metcalf and 95th Street — on the site of the former French Market — gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission on its consent agenda earlier this week.

Revisions to increase the height of a planned parking garage in the project’s preliminary plan also received unanimous approval from the city council on Monday.

The details: With the final development plan, Shamrock is requesting to build a 12-story, 392,400 square-foot office tower to be located generally in the center of its campus on the east side of Metcalf, according to city documents.

The tower will have a projected 2,852 employee workstations and will connect to an existing north link on the north side of the tower.

In terms of architecture, the building will primarily use glass and gray metal panels throughout the exterior.

A loading dock is also shown on the east side of the building with surface parking above the dock.

Background: In February, the current preliminary plan for the second phase of Shamrock’s new headquarters received unanimous approval from the commission.

Back then, the commission expressed concerns about the new layout and what one commissioner called “excessive” parking.

This was not the first time either that a city official expressed mixed feelings about the development atop the hill that was the former site of the French Market.

Councilmembers who approved the tax incentive package in 2019 noted the office tower project was not their ideal development for the space, but it was better than letting the site stay vacant, as it had for about 15 years.

What’s next for the Shamrock Trading Corp’s project?

Although the final development plan was approved by the commission, the project must come before the Overland Park City Council to be reviewed.