Lenexa Police say they arrested three people following a theft from Costco on Thursday evening.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a Lenexa Police spokesperson, says officers were called to the store, 9350 Marshall Drive, at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday night for a theft in progress.

“Store personnel reported that a male suspect left the store with stolen electronics and got into a gray Toyota Rav4,” Chavez said in an emailed response to questions. “One of our officers deployed stop sticks at about 87th and Marshall Drive, deflating some of the suspect vehicle’s tires.”

Police pursued the now slowly moving vehicle onto southbound Interstate 35.

Recorded radio traffic states that the suspect drove about 30 miles per hour on the highway.

“Our officers were finally able to position patrol cars in front of the slow-traveling vehicle, ultimately stopping on the eastbound ramp to Interstate 435 from southbound Interstate 35,” Chavez said.

Officers detained three people at that scene, and all were transported back to the Lenexa Police Station for questioning.

There were no reported injuries to officers or suspects, and no officers reported damage to police vehicles.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the suspects stole a computer and a generator from the store. Employees found the generator in the store’s parking lot, while police found the computer in the suspect vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle was reported stolen, and stolen property was located inside it, as well as a firearm,” Chavez said. “Three adults were arrested and ultimately lodged in the county jail.”

Who was arrested following Lenexa Police chase?

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show police arrested two men and a woman.

A Kansas City, Mo., man, born in 1988, is facing a felony charge of theft of property or services valued at least $25,000 but less than $100,000.

A Lee’s Summit man, born in 1985, is facing a charge for felony theft of property or services valued at least $1,500 but less than $25,000.

A Lee’s Summit woman, born in 1977, is facing a felony charge of concealing or destroying evidence.

All charges are pending, and additional charges are possible when the suspects make their initial court appearances on Friday afternoon.